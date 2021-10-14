checkAd

Bank of America Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
14.10.2021, 12:47  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bank of America Q3 net income USD 7,700 million vs. estimate USD 6,100 millionQ3 EPS USD 0.85 vs. estimate USD 0.71Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 12% to $22.8 billionNet interest income (NII)(B) up $1 billion, or 10%, to …

  • (PLX AI) – Bank of America Q3 net income USD 7,700 million vs. estimate USD 6,100 million
  • Q3 EPS USD 0.85 vs. estimate USD 0.71
  • Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 12% to $22.8 billion
  • Net interest income (NII)(B) up $1 billion, or 10%, to $11.1 billion, driven by strong deposit growth and related investment of liquidity, and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) activities
  • Global Wealth and Investment Management Q3 record net income of $1.2 billion
Bank of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of America Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus (PLX AI) – Bank of America Q3 net income USD 7,700 million vs. estimate USD 6,100 millionQ3 EPS USD 0.85 vs. estimate USD 0.71Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 12% to $22.8 billionNet interest income (NII)(B) up $1 billion, or 10%, to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Seen Delivering Cautious Guidance for Next Year
TotalEnergies Starts Floating Offshore Wind Joint Venture in United States
Camurus Names Garay Alonso as New CFO
Delivery Hero Buys hugo's Food, Grocery Delivery Verticals in Central America, Caribbean
Groupon Names Schmitz Interim CFO
BioGaia Q3 Sales SEK 174 Million vs. Estimate SEK 157 Million
Maersk Drilling named preferred contractor for the Greensand Danish offshore carbon storage project
Cofinimmo Buys Company Developing West Flanders Nursing Home for EUR 11 Million
Titel
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic
UPM Says European Comissions Conducting Inspection in Antitrust Probe
HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs
SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:52 UhrBank of America Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
13.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stagniert nach Preisdaten - Tech-Werte hoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13.10.21Aktien New York: Dow dreht vor Fed-Protokoll minimal ins Plus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13.10.21Aktien New York: Dow gibt nach - Inflation steigt überraschend
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13.10.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Stabil - Inflationsdaten und JPMorgan-Zahlen im Fokus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13.10.21Warren Buffett hat das Investieren verlernt? Dann schau auf diese Top-Aktie
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.10.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Vor dem Start der Berichtssaison kleines Plus erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11.10.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Verluste - Ölpreisrally, Berichtssaison beginnt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.10.21Aktien New York Schluss: Dow kaum verändert - Jobdaten geben Rätsel auf
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.10.21Aktien New York: Dow richtungslos - Arbeitsmarktbericht gibt Rätsel auf
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte