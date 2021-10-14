Bank of America Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus
(PLX AI) – Bank of America Q3 net income USD 7,700 million vs. estimate USD 6,100 millionQ3 EPS USD 0.85 vs. estimate USD 0.71Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 12% to $22.8 billionNet interest income (NII)(B) up $1 billion, or 10%, to …
- (PLX AI) – Bank of America Q3 net income USD 7,700 million vs. estimate USD 6,100 million
- Q3 EPS USD 0.85 vs. estimate USD 0.71
- Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 12% to $22.8 billion
- Net interest income (NII)(B) up $1 billion, or 10%, to $11.1 billion, driven by strong deposit growth and related investment of liquidity, and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) activities
- Global Wealth and Investment Management Q3 record net income of $1.2 billion
