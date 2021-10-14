Wells Fargo Q3 EPS USD 1.17 Beats Consensus of USD 0.98
(PLX AI) – Wells Fargo Q3 net income USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,150 million.Q3 EPS USD 1.17 vs. estimate USD 0.98$1.7 billion pre-tax reduction in the allowance for credit losses
(PLX AI) – Wells Fargo Q3 net income USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,150 million.Q3 EPS USD 1.17 vs. estimate USD 0.98$1.7 billion pre-tax reduction in the allowance for credit losses
Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Wells Fargo Q3 net income USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,150 million.
- Q3 EPS USD 1.17 vs. estimate USD 0.98
- $1.7 billion pre-tax reduction in the allowance for credit losses
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0