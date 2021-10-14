checkAd

Wells Fargo Q3 EPS USD 1.17 Beats Consensus of USD 0.98

(PLX AI) – Wells Fargo Q3 net income USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,150 million.Q3 EPS USD 1.17 vs. estimate USD 0.98$1.7 billion pre-tax reduction in the allowance for credit losses

  • (PLX AI) – Wells Fargo Q3 net income USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,150 million.
  • Q3 EPS USD 1.17 vs. estimate USD 0.98
  • $1.7 billion pre-tax reduction in the allowance for credit losses
