Wells Fargo Q3 EPS USD 1.17 Beats Consensus of USD 0.98 (PLX AI) – Wells Fargo Q3 net income USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,150 million.Q3 EPS USD 1.17 vs. estimate USD 0.98$1.7 billion pre-tax reduction in the allowance for credit losses



