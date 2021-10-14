checkAd

Accenture’s Life Insurance Platform Recognized in New Report from Gartner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 12:59  |  10   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP) in a new report, titled “Critical Capabilities for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America.” * ALIP was among the top three vendors in the Individual/New Business Onboarding/Straight-through Processing, New Product Development/Launch and Digital User Support Use Cases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005094/en/

Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform: A top performing L&A policy admin system (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform: A top performing L&A policy admin system (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We believe our investments in Cloud First, automation and ecosystem partnerships are reflected in this recognition from Gartner, as our clients continue to gain agility across the enterprise, as well as greater speed and flexibility to underwrite policies,” said Shay Alon, who leads Accenture’s Life and Annuity Products and Platforms business. “ALIP was instrumental in helping insurers rapidly shift to remote operations during the pandemic and will continue to help to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, positioning them for profitable growth.”

The report’s authors note, “Insurance companies in North America are now entering the third phase of pandemic renewal in which they resume their strategic path toward digital transformation. In this phase, business priorities will shift dramatically as the focus moves from cost-cutting and cost optimization to business renewal.” They go on to explain that “to stay competitive, they must take a more holistic view of the market, assessing long-term changes and opportunities with process, products, data, customer experience (CX) and innovation.”

ALIP is a robust and configurable cloud-native digital insurance platform that offers life insurance carriers and annuity providers advanced capabilities for product development, new-business development, underwriting, policy administration, claims and pay-out, underpinned by data analytics. It is available as an integrated suite of software with modules that can be implemented individually or as part of a broader migration strategy.

Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP) is part of Accenture Life Insurance Services. Learn more at www.accenture.com/lifeandannuitysoftware.

*Gartner, Inc., “Critical Capabilities for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America,” Richard Natale, Rajesh Narayan, August 24, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com

Accenture’s Insurance practice helps P&C insurers, life carriers and reinsurers to redefine their business and operating models, enhance the digital experience for customers, and position themselves for growth in a digital economy. To learn more, visit: www.accenture.com/Insurance.

Copyright 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture’s Life Insurance Platform Recognized in New Report from Gartner Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP) in a new report, titled “Critical Capabilities for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America.” * ALIP …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Heritage Cannabis Announces Additional Funds and Improved Terms to $7.0 Million Senior Secured Term ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Accenture Acquires Glamit to Help Clients Accelerate Digital Commerce Transformation in Argentina
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21The Great Marketing Declutter: New Accenture Research Reveals How a Small Group of Marketers Are Thriving Despite Constant Market Disruption
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of BENEXT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21U.S. Shoppers to Show “Generosity of Spirit” This Holiday Season, Accenture Survey Finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Accenture to Acquire BRIDGEi2i, Expanding Capabilities in Data Science, Machine Learning and AI-Powered Insights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21NASCIO and Accenture Initiative Supports State Government Cloud Adoption
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Accenture Federal Services Wins Women in IT’s DEI Initiative of the Year Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Almost One-Third of Europe’s Largest Listed Companies Have Pledged to Reach Net-Zero by 2050, Accenture Study Finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Accenture Acquires Advoco, Scaling Capabilities for Intelligent Asset Management Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of umlaut
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten