Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Completes VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to announce that option partner Rockridge Resources Ltd. (ROCK)(RRRLF)(RR0) ("Rockridge") has completed its geophysical program at the Knife Lake Copper …

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to announce that option partner Rockridge Resources Ltd. (ROCK)(RRRLF)(RR0) ("Rockridge") has completed its geophysical program at the Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Knife Lake Project" or "Property"). The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 81 claims totaling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit. Additional field work is planned to commence shortly in preparation for a diamond drill program.

Rockridge holds the exclusive option from Eagle Plains to acquire a 100% interest in the Property that covers the Knife Lake Cu-Zn-Ag-Co VMS deposit (details following). The contiguous claims are located approximately 50 km northwest of Sandy Bay, Saskatchewan. A 357kV powerline runs within 16 km of the Knife Lake Deposit area.

See Knife Lake VMS Project Location Map here

Field crews have completed a helicopter-borne electromagnetic (EM) and horizontal magnetic gradiometer geophysical survey utilizing Geotech Ltd.'s VTEM Plus System. The 610-line kilometer survey covered highly prospective VMS stratigraphy in the Gilbert Lake target area, never before surveyed using modern time-domain geophysics. Data from the survey is currently being interpreted and any potential conductors will be prioritized for geophysical modelling. Mineralized drill intersections at the Gilbert Lake target area have proven that VTEM plus is a valuable exploration tool for identifying VMS-style mineralization within prospective stratigraphy on the Property, increasing discovery potential in regional target areas.

See Knife Lake Project VTEM Coverage Map here

Knife Lake Geology and History

The Knife Lake Deposit is interpreted to be a remobilized VMS deposit. The stratabound mineralized zone is approximately 15m thick and contains copper, silver, zinc, gold and cobalt mineralization which dips 30° to 50° eastward over a known strike-length within Rockridge's claim area of 3,700 metres, and a known average down-dip extension of approximately 300 metres.

See Knife Lake Deposit Map here

The deposit is hosted by felsic to intermediate volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks which have been metamorphosed to upper amphibolite facies. The deposit contains VMS mineralogy which has been significantly modified and partially remobilized during the emplacement of granitic rocks. The mineralization straddles the boundary between two rock units and occurs on both limbs of an interpreted overturned fold.

