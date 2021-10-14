MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced it has closed on the acquisition by its wholly-owned subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen"), of substantially all of the assets of privately-held Scientific Air Management ("Scientific Air"), of Pompano Beach, Florida. With the acquisition of the Scientific Air business, a recognized leader in its segment, Applied UV takes a significant step in transforming its business into a global healthcare infection control provider. This transaction expands Applied UV's reach into new markets around the world, further develops its presence in the medical products segment, and opens new channels for growth. The acquisition will also add greater scale to Applied UV's existing brand product portfolio, help to expand the company's addressable markets and allow for additional operational optimization efforts and improved margins, accelerating its pathway to profitability.

Continues the acquisition strategy by Applied UV to acquire and consolidate air and pathogen disinfection industry

Company's annualized revenues and be immediately accretive to Applied UV's earnings per share

Applied UV Announces Strategic Acquisition of Scientific Air Management to Accelerate its Growth and Strengthen its Portfolio of High Growth Air Purification Technologies

