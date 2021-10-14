checkAd

Applied UV Announces Strategic Acquisition of Scientific Air Management to Accelerate its Growth and Strengthen its Portfolio of High Growth Air Purification Technologies

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

Company's annualized revenues and be immediately accretive to Applied UV's earnings per shareContinues the acquisition strategy by Applied UV to acquire and consolidate air and pathogen disinfection industryCompany expects to be EBITDA positive …

Company's annualized revenues and be immediately accretive to Applied UV's earnings per share

Continues the acquisition strategy by Applied UV to acquire and consolidate air and pathogen disinfection industry

  • Company expects to be EBITDA positive during Q1 2022
  • Product portfolio includes patented 24/7 large air volume, whole room UV-C pathogen killing technology
  • Distribution for North America with one of the largest distributors of healthcare supplies which supports accelerated adoption and top-line growth
  • Since 2015, Scientific Air and its predecessor has been making air safer in hundreds of hospitals nationwide with no harmful byproducts
  • Substantially deepens Applied UV's infection prevention product portfolio with mobile application and expands platform for growth
  • Execution of management's two pronged top and bottom-line strategy:
  • support organic growth of products with immediately accretive and innovative inorganic growth
  • open up North America market for all our pathogen destroying products while expanding the international portfolio
  • Applied UV to host investor call at 9:00 am EDT on October 14, 2021

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced it has closed on the acquisition by its wholly-owned subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen"), of substantially all of the assets of privately-held Scientific Air Management ("Scientific Air"), of Pompano Beach, Florida. With the acquisition of the Scientific Air business, a recognized leader in its segment, Applied UV takes a significant step in transforming its business into a global healthcare infection control provider. This transaction expands Applied UV's reach into new markets around the world, further develops its presence in the medical products segment, and opens new channels for growth. The acquisition will also add greater scale to Applied UV's existing brand product portfolio, help to expand the company's addressable markets and allow for additional operational optimization efforts and improved margins, accelerating its pathway to profitability.

Seite 1 von 5
Applied UV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied UV Announces Strategic Acquisition of Scientific Air Management to Accelerate its Growth and Strengthen its Portfolio of High Growth Air Purification Technologies Company's annualized revenues and be immediately accretive to Applied UV's earnings per shareContinues the acquisition strategy by Applied UV to acquire and consolidate air and pathogen disinfection industryCompany expects to be EBITDA positive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Harness The Power To Change Your Life; Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ...
TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Charge Announces Agreement With Patton Wings, Inc., To Install Charge Powerbanks at Select ...
Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTCPK: DREM) retains Century 21 Action Plus Realty as Preferred ...
FAVO Group, LLC as Manager of FAVO Capital, Inc. Appoints Vaughan Korte as New Chief Financial ...
Vertical Exploration Secures 100% Ownership of the St-Onge Wollastonite Project
Marketing WorldWide Corporation Acquires an Operational, User-Focused Crypto Mining Ecosystem
Insurtech Openly Expands to the West Coast, Bringing Comprehensive and Transparent Homeowners ...
WEED, Inc. (OTC:BUDZ) Creates HEMP BioSciences Inc. to Invest, Research, Cultivate and Develop New ...
Lifted Made Expands Space by 44%, Leasing an Additional 5,000 Sq. Ft. in a Second Building in ...
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Applied UV Continues Successful International Expansion with Installations of Airocide(R) Systems at Multiple Wineries in Mexico
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus)
Accesswire | Analysen
29.09.21Applied UV Announces Acquisition of the Assets of KES Science & Technology
Accesswire | Analysen
24.09.21Applied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend
Accesswire | Analysen