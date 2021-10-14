Applied UV Announces Strategic Acquisition of Scientific Air Management to Accelerate its Growth and Strengthen its Portfolio of High Growth Air Purification Technologies
Company's annualized revenues and be immediately accretive to Applied UV's earnings per shareContinues the acquisition strategy by Applied UV to acquire and consolidate air and pathogen disinfection industryCompany expects to be EBITDA positive …
Company's annualized revenues and be immediately accretive to Applied UV's earnings per shareContinues the acquisition strategy by Applied UV to acquire and consolidate air and pathogen disinfection industryCompany expects to be EBITDA positive …
Company's annualized revenues and be immediately accretive to Applied UV's earnings per share
Continues the acquisition strategy by Applied UV to acquire and consolidate air and pathogen disinfection industry
- Company expects to be EBITDA positive during Q1 2022
- Product portfolio includes patented 24/7 large air volume, whole room UV-C pathogen killing technology
- Distribution for North America with one of the largest distributors of healthcare supplies which supports accelerated adoption and top-line growth
- Since 2015, Scientific Air and its predecessor has been making air safer in hundreds of hospitals nationwide with no harmful byproducts
- Substantially deepens Applied UV's infection prevention product portfolio with mobile application and expands platform for growth
- Execution of management's two pronged top and bottom-line strategy:
- support organic growth of products with immediately accretive and innovative inorganic growth
- open up North America market for all our pathogen destroying products while expanding the international portfolio
- Applied UV to host investor call at 9:00 am EDT on October 14, 2021
MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced it has closed on the acquisition by its wholly-owned subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen"), of substantially all of the assets of privately-held Scientific Air Management ("Scientific Air"), of Pompano Beach, Florida. With the acquisition of the Scientific Air business, a recognized leader in its segment, Applied UV takes a significant step in transforming its business into a global healthcare infection control provider. This transaction expands Applied UV's reach into new markets around the world, further develops its presence in the medical products segment, and opens new channels for growth. The acquisition will also add greater scale to Applied UV's existing brand product portfolio, help to expand the company's addressable markets and allow for additional operational optimization efforts and improved margins, accelerating its pathway to profitability.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare