Greenlane and Jupiter Support Vape Cartridge Supplier in Requesting that U.S. International Trade Commission Block the Importation of Vaping Products That Infringe Upon Certain Intellectual Property

BOCA RATON, FL and PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane") (NASDAQ:GNLN) and Jupiter

Smoore Technology is a global innovator and pioneer in vaporizing technology with more than 10 years of expertise in designing, manufacturing and distributing vape hardware. Its CCELL vape cartridges, produced in GMP and ISO-certified facilities, have contributed to the growth of the market. Both Greenlane and Jupiter are authorized distributors of CCELL branded vape hardware and associated products in the United States.

In recent years, several vape brands, importers and retailers have distributed products that infringe upon CCELL's patent and trademark rights. Through the complaint filed with the ITC, Smoore Technology, Greenlane and Jupiter have requested that the ITC institutes an investigation into those intellectual property infringements. The complaint requests that the ITC issues an exclusion order to block the import of infringing products into the U.S. The requested remedy will help protect the market and customers from lower quality infringing products that do not meet the CCELL brand's exacting standards.

"Jupiter is proud of its longstanding relationship with Smoore, and we believe strongly that our cooperative R&D initiatives have proven beneficial not only to both companies, but to our consumers and distribution partners as well," said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. "The filing of this case is an important and necessary step toward protecting not only the patented intellectual property surrounding the CCELL® technology, but also the brand's integrity and reputation for delivering safe, quality products."

"Our industry is unfortunately no stranger to knock-offs in recent years, as seen most vividly during the illicit vape market crisis of late 2019," said Nick Kovacevich, Greenlane's Chief Executive Officer. "Similar to that crisis, we are now seeing an influx of copycat and inferior products being manufactured and distributed in the marketplace that are not only blatantly infringing intellectual property rights, but even more alarming, are harming the consumers and our industry as a whole. Many of these infringers are pretending to be like CCELL and to uphold the highest standards of quality, but they are misleading and endangering the public. We will always put the health and safety of the consumer first and will do everything in our power to ensure a safe, legal, fair, and trusted marketplace for all vape products, which is why we feel a deep responsibility to take action."