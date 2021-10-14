Glaukos Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results after Market Close on November 4

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, plans to release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT) on November 4, 2021.

A link to the live webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.glaukos.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-210-2212 (U.S.) or 646-960-0390 (International) and enter Conference ID 7935742. A replay will be archived on the company’s website following completion of the call.