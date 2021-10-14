ITT to Release 2021 Third Quarter Results Wednesday, November 3 and Hold Conference Call Thursday, November 4

October 14, 2021-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its third quarter financial results after the close of The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The earnings release and related materials will be posted at www.itt.com/investors. The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 4 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the 2021 third quarter financial results.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1 (203) 518-9713 approximately ten minutes before the 9:00 a.m. ET start. Please provide ID#: ITTQ321 to the conference operator. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.itt.com/investors.