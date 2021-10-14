HempFusion Appoints Maria Leal as Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Leal holds a CPA and an MBA and has a strong track record in financial management having served in various senior financial accounting positions during her more than 20-year career. Since joining HempFusion in July of 2019, Ms. Leal has been instrumental in all financial reporting aspects for the Company.

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce that it has promoted Maria Leal, the Company’s Vice President, Controller and Interim Chief Financial Officer, to Chief Financial Officer.

“Having Maria continue as our full-time Chief Financial Officer will benefit HempFusion since she truly understands the business, is well connected in the industry, and knows how to navigate certain complex regulations,” said Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive officer. “Maria is an outstanding steward and strategist of capital and will play a key role in HempFusion's next phase of growth,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

One of a select few CBD companies who are today fully prepared to meet or exceed expected FDA guidance, HempFusion Wellness Inc. is a leading health and wellness company whose family of premium consumer brands include HempFusion, Sagely Naturals, Apothecanna, and Probulin Probiotics, one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States according to SPINs reported data.

Utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, the HempFusion family of brands’ product portfolio comprises 112 SKUs including USDA Organic Certified Tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, probiotic supplements and skin care products, a Doctor/Practitioner line, a White Label division and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion Wellness has 43 products under development.

Available from more than 15,000 US retail locations across all 50 states, HempFusion Wellness products are also available in China, Mexico, Ireland, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Canada and may be purchased online from each brand’s website, The Probulin Store on Amazon.com, Alibaba’s Tmall.com, the world’s largest cross-border online marketplace, and a multitude of additional e-commerce sites.

For more information, visit www.hempfusion.com and follow HempFusion on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005163/en/