First American Docutech Expands Remote Online Notarization Through Partnership with Notarize

First American Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment technology for the mortgage industry, and member of the First American family of companies, announced today that lenders using First American Docutech’s Solex eClosing solution can now provide their customers the convenience and speed of digitally notarizing closing documents from anywhere through a direct integration with Notarize, an innovative leader in remote online notarization (RON).

RON adoption is rapidly accelerating, with Notarize reporting real estate volume growth of 800% since 2019. Through First American Docutech’s partnership with Notarize, signers can now easily connect via any device to a remote online video meeting with a live commissioned notary to notarize documents for a digital mortgage experience that is convenient, compliant and available in nearly all 50 states. The Notarize platform includes enhanced security features, such as forensic software analysis to verify government-issued photo IDs and passports, knowledge-based authentication questions for additional identity verification, and a secure, tamper-proof audit trail.

“At First American Docutech, we are committed to delivering the best possible experience to lenders and their customers by digitizing as much of the mortgage process as possible,” said Emily Shapiro, chief operating officer of First American Docutech. “The partnership with Notarize reflects this commitment and demonstrates how we are making it easy for lenders and settlement providers to close more loans faster.”

With Solex eClosing, lenders can digitize their closing process from initial delivery of the closing document package through settlement and post-closing. Integrated with ConformX, First American Docutech’s dynamic document generation engine, lenders can produce accurate, data-driven electronic documents, including eNotes. Documents are then automatically and digitally delivered via Solex for the borrower to review, eSign and remotely notarize to optimize and expedite the title and settlement process. Once closing is complete, relevant documents can be electronically recorded with the county recorder and then returned to the lender for storage in First American Docutech’s secure eVault, which is integrated with the MERS eRegistry and eDelivery service.