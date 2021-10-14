checkAd

Veritone Becomes First Multi Cloud AI Platform Provider Approved for Use Across the Entire US Department of Justice

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today the expanded availability of aiWARE Government for all components of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Originally sponsored by the Executive Office for United States Attorneys (EOUSA) within the DOJ, Veritone has obtained an expanded, enterprise-wide Authority to Operate (ATO) from the FedRAMP authorization board for its aiWARE Government platform. Included in this expanded ATO is support for Microsoft Azure Government, thereby making Veritone aiWARE Government the first DOJ-wide AI platform approved and available on both Microsoft Azure Government as well as AWS GovCloud environments, uniquely providing all 59 DOJ agencies the flexibility they require to meet their AI-based missions.

A 2021 report released by Bloomberg Government indicates the federal government is expected to invest more than $6 billion in AI-related research and development projects in 2021. However, according to a report released in March by the National Security Commission on AI, the U.S. government is under prepared to defend the country in the coming age of AI. To mitigate these risks, the report calls for widespread AI adoption across the Department of Defense by 2025 as the need for AI grows across several federal agencies.

FedRAMP authorization accelerates adoption of cloud computing in the federal government by creating transparent standards and processes for security authorizations. As more government agencies look to adopt AI, Veritone aiWARE Government is at the forefront of providing cloud-based AI-solutions at the federal level as one of the only AI platforms in the FedRAMP Marketplace today.

Earning this authorization required Veritone to undergo a stringent security audit and allows other DOJ components to use Veritone without needing to take additional steps. Veritone’s cloud-based, AI-enabled solutions are already deployed by the Tax Division and the Executive Office for United States Attorneys (EOUSA). This latest expansion for Veritone includes new engagements with many additional components within the DOJ, including the FBI, DHS, BOP, and DEA among others.

“The data explosion is not limited to the private business sector -- DOJ agencies are faced with a daunting task of processing massive amounts of time-sensitive, unstructured data at the core of protecting US national security,” Jon Gacek, head of government, legal and compliance at Veritone. “Veritone aiWARE can ingest, give structure to, analyze, discover, transcribe and translate data thousands of times faster, more accurately, and at a significantly lower cost than manual labor alternatives.”

