RingCentral Reveals Platform Innovations that Help Every Organization to Embrace Hybrid Work

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021   

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced new capabilities that will help organizations to bring together their preferred apps and services with a cloud-based business communications platform. The result is a solution customized to the specific needs of a company and its people working in a hybrid world. Making it easy to connect their preferred apps and services, these new enhancements include helping developers to build with RingCentral’s platform, as well as announcing a range of new Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partnerships.

“In a hybrid world, customers want to integrate their existing apps and services with their business communications platform. This helps them to run and grow their business while empowering their people to work from anywhere,” said Nat Natarajan, executive vice president of Products and Engineering at RingCentral. “This is why we’ve built an open platform that makes it easy to integrate existing and new apps with our messaging, phone, and video capabilities all built on the cloud. We are helping customers to build customized workflows for their end users, helping them to effectively work from anywhere.”

New APIs

IT organizations and users want to break down the different silos of data which require apps to integrate with one another, providing a unified experience for users. In order to do so organizations are spending millions of dollars to create custom solutions and differentiate their offerings. At RingCentral, we are focused on building a composable enterprise that enables organizations to integrate and create apps that work the way they want.

RingCentral provides customers with three different ways to access its open platform. These include:

No Code - Fastest, feature rich, pre-built apps, accessible via the RingCentral App Gallery
Low Code - Balanced flexibility for developers, minimum coding, such as embeddable widgets
Pro Code - Maximum flexibility, SDK support, over 500 APIs across products

The new APIs RingCentral is announcing today include Call performance analytics and Audit trail.

According to Zeus Kerravala of ZK Research, “A wide range of application vendors have invested in low code and no code API platforms to enable the next generation composable enterprise. This enables organizations to innovate and adapt quickly to changing business needs through the assembly and combination of packaged business capabilities. With RingCentral’s latest communications APIs, organizations have the ability to create customized solutions, tailored to the rapidly evolving user demands.”

