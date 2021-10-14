checkAd

CI Global Asset Management Announces October 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending October 31, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before October 29, 2021 to unitholders of record on October 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is October 22, 2021, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of October 25, 2021.

 

Trading Symbol

Distribution Amount
(per unit)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.0444

CI Active Credit ETF

FAO

$0.0450

FAO.U

$0.0450 (US$)

CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.0312

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0272

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

$0.0248 (US$)

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FSB

$0.0150

FSB.U

$0.0150 (US$)

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$0.0216

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0227

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)

Seite 1 von 3
CI Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CI Global Asset Management Announces October 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending October 31, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before October 29, 2021 to unitholders of record …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Heritage Cannabis Announces Additional Funds and Improved Terms to $7.0 Million Senior Secured Term ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21CI Financial Completes Acquisition of Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a Leading Ohio RIA with US$3.5 Billion in Assets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21CI Financial Completes Acquisition of US$5.2-Billion Silicon Valley RIA Portola Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21CI Financial Establishes U.S. Headquarters in Miami
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21CI Global Asset Management Announces September 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten