CI Global Asset Management Announces October 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending October 31, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before October 29, 2021 to unitholders of record on October 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is October 22, 2021, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of October 25, 2021.