Embark Opens Reservations to Partner Development Program Carriers Ahead of 2024 Commercial Launch, Securing 14,200 Reservations

Embark Trucks, Inc., a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced that carriers participating in Embark’s Partner Development Program (PDP) have placed a combined 14,200 reservations for Embark-equipped autonomous trucks. These non-binding reservations – which reflect the results of customized in-depth demand planning analyses – cover reservations over a 5-year period, securing priority access to Embark-equipped trucks commencing upon the expected 2024 commercial launch of the Embark Driver software through the end of 2028. This remarkable interest from fleet partners is the initial result of extensive strategic planning, operational evaluation, and autonomous commercial hauling, which Embark believes demonstrates a commitment from both Embark and its partners to safely and rapidly deploy commercial autonomous trucks in the US Sunbelt beginning in 2024.

The 14,200 trucks reserved by PDP members, if purchased, represent a projected 10 billion billable Embark Driver miles over their lifetimes.1 By comparison, in 2024, Embark and its carrier partners plan to begin rapidly deploying the confirmed trucks on high-priority lanes across the country over time. These reservations, and the associated licensed miles, demonstrate that Embark’s commercial preparation activities today should establish a base that enables Embark to meet its early year revenue targets.

“With these reservations, Embark is providing a competitive advantage to fleet partners who have invested the time and energy in preparing to deploy first,” said Alex Rodrigues, CEO of Embark. “In just a few years, we believe our partners will be able to operate with a next-generation product that is safer, more efficient, and more sustainable, enabling them to utilize autonomous trucks to grow their business while retaining their existing driver workforce to serve on shorter routes.”

Each set of reservations was sized based on the unique needs of individual PDP partners, using a detailed network assessment to evaluate autonomous trucking needs. Embark and its partners analyzed billions of miles across millions of loads at the lane level to determine the incremental benefits that autonomous trucks can deliver across cost savings, speed, sustainability, and safety. By considering factors such as region of operation, lane length, frequency, and more, Embark and its partners were able to prioritize lanes that deliver an outsize benefit from conversion to automation and secure capacity for the Embark-equipped trucks necessary to fulfill this demand.