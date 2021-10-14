Ziff Davis to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Ziff Davis, Inc. (formerly known as J2 Global, Inc.) (Nasdaq: ZD) will release its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings at 6:00PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Additionally, Ziff Davis invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, stockholders, and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call at 8:30AM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Vivek Shah, chief executive officer; Steve Dunn, chief accounting officer; and Alan Steier, vice president, corporate finance, will host the call. Materials presented during the call will be posted on the Company's web site at ziffdavis.com and furnished as an exhibit to the Company's 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation FD in connection with the Company's earnings announcement.