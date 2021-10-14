Antibe Therapeutics Provides Update on Otenaproxesul and Expanded Drug Pipeline

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies for a wide range of inflammatory conditions, is pleased to provide an update following a full scientific and strategic review involving external experts and key opinion leaders. The key findings are:

Lead drug, otenaproxesul, ideally suited for US$13 billion post-operative pain market

Targets urgent need to reduce opioid prescriptions, with shorter path to market envisaged

Label expansion strategy potentially includes migraine, dysmenorrhea and dental pain

Enlarged pipeline addresses significant unmet medical needs, additional IP protection expected

Chronic pain program investigating alternative treatment regimens

Strong balance sheet fully funds multiple parallel clinical development programs

“In our comprehensive review, it became apparent that otenaproxesul’s remarkable potency, GI protection and overall safety profile should be leveraged for acute pain use,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “Short-term pain management has its own considerable challenges, not the least being a continued reliance on opioids, for which otenaproxesul is an ideal fit. Building on commercial research already in hand, we are initially targeting post-operative pain, with a plan to add further acute pain indications over time. Importantly, given the relatively short trials required, we foresee a faster path to market than originally envisaged with our chronic pain program. We are also pursuing a new indication with high unmet need for ATB-352, harmonizing its development with otenaproxesul’s new acute pain program.”

Otenaproxesul’s Osteoarthritis Program to Explore Alternative Dosing Regimens

In collaboration with outside experts and key opinion leaders, the Company has completed a comprehensive assessment of the AME study data. In addition to the three subjects described in the August 3rd press release, a further three subjects exhibited liver transaminase elevations (“LTEs”) exceeding five times the upper limit of normal, which occurred following the four-week drug administration period. All six subjects, including five in the 100 mg cohort and one in the 75 mg cohort, completed their in-clinic observation period without any additional safety findings. Notably, all LTEs were transient, self-limiting and required no clinical intervention.