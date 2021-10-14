Xos, Inc. Visits Los Angeles Technical Trade College; Inspires Next Generation of Electric Vehicle Technicians

“It’s very important to us at Xos to reach local students and inspire them to get curious and learn more about electric vehicle technology,” said Dakota Semler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xos, Inc. “Our youth are our future and it’s important that we invest in local talent and promote career opportunities within the zero-emission transportation industry.”

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today shared details of a visit to the Los Angeles Technical Trade College (LATTC) to meet with students of the Advanced Transportation and Manufacturing (ATM) department. The visit celebrates the kickoff of a larger outreach program to local trade schools.

Twenty students from the ATM department and their professor, Mr. Albert Semadeni, participated in the visit. Rene Bugarin, Shop Vehicle Technician Supervisor at Xos, provided an open forum for questions about Xos vehicles and how they work, and Leslie Granados, Technical Recruiter at Xos, presented the career paths available to students.

“It’s extremely important to tap into the potential that people have, and I see the potential these students have every day,” said Mr. Semadeni. “I really believe that electric vehicles are the way to move forward. We have the technology, and we have the talent in these students, who are future service technicians, to go forward and make electric vehicles accessible everywhere.”

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to decarbonizing commercial trucking fleets. Xos designs and manufactures cost-competitive, fully electric commercial vehicles. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile, back-to-base routes of less than 200 miles per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit xostrucks.com .

