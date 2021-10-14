ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Host 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call on October 28, 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it plans to release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on October 28, 2021, to review the Company's financial performance and operating results.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank Sorrentino III and Chief Financial Officer William S. Burns will host the call. The conference call dial-in number is 201-689-8471, access code 13723610. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.