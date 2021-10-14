Freshii Announces Agreement to Acquire Majority Control of Natura Market, a rapidly growing Canadian health and wellness ecommerce retailer

Freshii agrees to acquire majority control of one of Canada's leading online health and wellness retailers, and upon closing will have rights to acquire 100% of the business through Q1 2025

Transaction marks a significant milestone in Freshii’s omnichannel expansion strategy and ensures Freshii is well-positioned in the rapidly evolving ecommerce wellness channel

On closing, the transaction will have an immediate material impact to Freshii’s top-line revenue and increase digital transactions significantly

Natura Market has grown rapidly since inception in late 2016 to $19M in revenue in trailing 12-month period as at September 30, 2021

Natura Market is a founder-led Canadian business with a Freshii-aligned mission, strong customer reviews and loyalty as well as expertise in health trend identification, supply chain management and digital advertising

Natura Market’s founder, Shakhzod Khabibov, will continue as President of Natura Market which will be run as a standalone business unit with shared services support

Funded with cash-on-hand while allowing Freshii to maintain adequate liquidity for ongoing operations



TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnichannel health and wellness brand, Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (“Freshii”, the “Company” or “we”), today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in the rapidly growing online health and wellness product retailer, Natura Market ECommerce Inc.(“Natura” or “Natura Market”), and upon closing will have rights to acquire 100% of the business through Q1 2025.

FRESHII EXPANDS OMNICHANNEL FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN HEALTH AND WELLNESS ECOMMERCE RETAILER

"Today is an exciting day for Freshii as we continue our growth as an omnichannel health and wellness leader by adding Natura Market Ecommerce to our group of businesses. Natura Market is a rapidly growing, self-funded and founder-led online retailer with an aligned mission of making on-trend, healthy products available at scale across Canada. We are pleased to be adding this high-growth platform to the channels where Freshii customers can get the latest and greatest in better-for-you food, beverages, snacks and more. The way people access health and wellness is evolving and the acquisition of Natura Market ensures that Freshii is well-positioned to meet the next generation of customers where they are,” said Matthew Corrin, Founder and CEO of Freshii.