Green Thumb Industries Announces Inaugural Recipients of Good Green Grants

Three local nonprofits selected from over 80 applicants



Good Green flower products now available at retail locations in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Second round of Good Green grant applications now open to 501(c)3 organizations until January 12, 2022



CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced the first group of nonprofit organizations to receive funding as part of its Good Green Grant Program. Good Green is the company’s newest flower brand delivering a high-quality, affordable product that gives back to communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.

Each organization selected fits one of Good Green’s core pillars: education, employment and expungement. The three recipients received unrestricted grants of $75,000 that will be used to advance each organization’s mission. The initial beneficiaries are: