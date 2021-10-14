Green Thumb Industries Announces Inaugural Recipients of Good Green Grants
Three local nonprofits selected from over 80 applicants
- Good Green flower products now available at retail locations in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania
Second round of Good Green grant applications now open to 501(c)3 organizations until January 12, 2022
CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced the first group of nonprofit organizations to receive funding as part of its Good Green Grant Program. Good Green is the company’s newest flower brand delivering a high-quality, affordable product that gives back to communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.
Each organization selected fits one of Good Green’s core pillars: education, employment and expungement. The three recipients received unrestricted grants of $75,000 that will be used to advance each organization’s mission. The initial beneficiaries are:
Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity: The Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity provides free legal advice and
representation to low-income Philadelphia residents who are held back by their criminal records, seeking expungements and pardons and leading systemic reform.
“PLSE is thrilled to receive one of the initial Good Green grants which will directly support a one-year effort to get as many marijuana-related, non-violent cases before the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons for their action by December 2022. This generous grant enables us to advance our mission of helping people eliminate criminal records which are holding them back from realizing their career and social potential.” – Renee Chenault Fattah, Executive Director
Innovation Works Baltimore: Innovation Works Baltimore aims to help close neighborhood, racial
and wealth divides by connecting neighborhoods, entrepreneurs and investors to create jobs and long-term social enterprises that will ignite and transform local economies.
“We are grateful to the Good Green team for its generous grant to Innovation Works. This grant will directly advance our mission to reduce the racial wealth divide by growing the number of social enterprises receiving support, increasing mentors within our network and providing social enterprises with greater access to capital.” - Jay Nwachu, President and Chief Executive Officer
