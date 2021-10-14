Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for Multiple NHL Teams as 2021-2022 Hockey Season Starts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that the company is partnering with 11 teams from the National Hockey League to power these teams’ engagement with their millions of fans around the globe as the new 2021-2022 NHL season kicks off this week. Versus will use a combination of professional services and its new interactive and rewards platform to manage fan engagement for each NHL team as the company expands its value proposition for partners. Versus will also be adding additional teams over the course of the season.

The Versus Systems business model has historically been focused on its professional services capabilities, with its deep expertise in bespoke software development and industry-leading live event production. While professional services continues to grow with new partnerships, the company has now expanded its offerings in two ways: software licensing/subscriptions and advertising revenue sharing.

Software licensing and subscriptions, the fastest growing part of the company, enables teams, leagues, and other live event partners to use the Versus interactive and rewards platform to engage with and reward their audiences, in venue or at home.

The advertising revenue share allows brands, agencies, and sponsors to place their products, offers, and rewards inside Versus-enabled interactive content. Versus shares the revenues from these sponsorships and rewards with its content partners, teams, leagues, and others.

“We are excited by the updates to the Versus Systems business model and our product offerings. We look forward to bringing new value to our growing list of partners, including multiple teams in the NHL. Versus excels in delivering an exceptional fan engagement experience through its professional services team. Through software licensing and advertising revenue sharing, we can empower our partners to further enhance their relationships with their fans,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems.

