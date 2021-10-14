checkAd

Tryg’s Capital Markets Day

As communicated on 3 June 2021, Tryg’s Capital Markets Day will take place on 16 November. The event will be hosted in London at the Dorchester Hotel from 10:00-12:30 GMT and streamed live via tryg.com.

In the unlikely case of the UK Government re-introducing COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be held in a full virtual format.

Venue
The Dorchester Hotel
53 Park Lane
Mayfair
London W1K 1QA

Speakers
Morten Hübbe, CEO
Barbara Plucnar Jensen, CFO
Johan Kirstein Brammer, CCO
Lars Bonde, COO

Agenda
09:30 - 10:00 Registration and coffee
10:00 - 12:30 Presentation by Tryg Executive Board
12:30 - 13:30 Lunch

Please register for the event by sending an e-mail with your full name and the name of your company to Anna Fricke, anna.fricke@tryg.dk.

For the program of the event, please see attached document.

Disclaimer

