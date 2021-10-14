Troilus Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report Highlighting Achievements and Advances in Environment, Social and Governance Activities

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has published its inaugural Sustainability Report, highlighting the achievements and efforts the Company has made over the last year to place Troilus at the forefront of ESG initiatives among Quebec-based exploration and development companies. The 2021 Sustainability Report can be found in full on the Company’s website in French and English at www.troilusgold.com in the Sustainability section.

Strength in Gender Diversity – 39% of Troilus fulltime employees, 30% of the Senior Management team and the Chair of the Board of Directors are female, far surpassing mining industry standards.

– 39% of Troilus fulltime employees, 30% of the Senior Management team and the Chair of the Board of Directors are female, far surpassing mining industry standards. Access to a Vital Source of Renewable Energy – 83% of energy used at the Troilus site is derived from renewable hydroelectricity with enough existing capacity already in place to power contemplated future production while minimizing GHG emissions and carbon footprint.

– 83% of energy used at the Troilus site is derived from renewable hydroelectricity with enough existing capacity already in place to power contemplated future production while minimizing GHG emissions and carbon footprint. Prioritizing Local Business – 62% of Troilus’ total procurement spending in 2020 went to suppliers from the local economy making Troilus an important contributor to the success of business in northern Quebec.

– 62% of Troilus’ total procurement spending in 2020 went to suppliers from the local economy making Troilus an important contributor to the success of business in northern Quebec. A Safe Place to Work – Zero fatalities or work-related accidents in 2020 and a priority on safety and training.

Zero fatalities or work-related accidents in 2020 and a priority on safety and training. Standing out Among the Crowd – Troilus was the proud recipient of the “Excellence in Sustainable Development Award” from the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA).

– Troilus was the proud recipient of the “Excellence in Sustainable Development Award” from the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA). The First ECOLOGO Certification – Last year Troilus was the first company ever to obtain the UL273: ECOLOGO Certification for the Responsible Development of Mineral Companies, a new standard launched the QMEA to recognize and promote environmental, social and economic best practices for exploration and development stage companies.

Justin Reid, CEO and Director of Troilus commented, “Holding ourselves to the highest standards when it comes to the people who work for us, the community we operate in and the natural environment we are charged with protecting has always been our commitment. Over the past year, our ESG framework has been an area of top priority as we seek to formalize and ingrain a sustainable mindset throughout the company. Although still in the exploration and development phase, we look ahead to a time when the mine will be back in production and know that now is the time to make bold and forward-thinking decisions that will have far-reaching implications for the future sustainable operation of the Troilus mine.”