checkAd

CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Brendan Smith as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. Mr. Smith brings more than 20 years of financial, operational and strategic leadership experience, including as CFO of Translate Bio. He succeeds Michael Tomsicek, who is retiring after four years of service to the Company. It is expected that Mr. Tomsicek will remain with the Company in an advisory role through the end of 2021 to help ensure a smooth transition.

“I'm excited to welcome Brendan to our leadership team. His appointment comes at a time of significant opportunity and growth for CRISPR Therapeutics,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “Brendan’s business and financial expertise will be important in helping us continue to evolve the Company and realize our mission of transforming the lives of patients with serious diseases.”

Dr. Kulkarni added: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, shareholders, and our employees, I want to thank Mike for his contributions as CFO and for his dedicated service since joining CRISPR Therapeutics. Mike has been a valuable part of the continued development of the Company, and we wish him all the best in his retirement and look forward to working with him on a smooth transition.”

Prior to CRISPR Therapeutics, Mr. Smith was the Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Strategy of Translate Bio, a leading mRNA company that was recently acquired by Sanofi for $3.2B. Mr. Smith is an accomplished executive with more than two decades of experience within high-growth biopharma environments where he made significant contributions in various operations and strategy positions. In these positions, Mr. Smith provided strategic financial leadership relating to long-term growth planning focused on operational efficiencies, building manufacturing and supply capabilities, and evaluation of business development opportunities and commercial planning assessments. Previously, as a Partner at Boston Consulting Group, Mr. Smith led integrated biopharma client engagements that included planning and executing on R&D strategy, operations, business development and deal diligence. Prior to that, Mr. Smith was VP, Head of Business Operations for Worldwide R&D at Pfizer, where he led financial and headcount planning across discovery and development operations. Prior, in his role as Executive Director, Head of Business Strategy and Operations for Biologics Pharmaceutical Sciences at Pfizer, Mr. Smith led manufacturing and financial operations for the company’s global biologics process development organization. Mr. Smith received a B.S. in Biochemistry from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS word mark and design logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Susan Kim
+1-617-307-7503
susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:
Rachel Eides
+1-617-315-4493
rachel.eides@crisprtx.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced the appointment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Vaccitech to Present an Update on Its Chronic HBV Infection Immunotherapeutic Program at The World ...
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...