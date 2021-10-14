NFI announces that BYD ADL electric buses operated by First Bus in the UK will operate as the official COP26 delegate shuttle service

ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus and motor coach manufacturer NFI, while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility. The ADL and BYD UK electric vehicle partnership is the UK’s leading electric bus producer.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) electric vehicle partnership’s customer First Bus will operate the delegate shuttle service at the upcoming COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow with a fleet of 22 BYD ADL Enviro200EV zero emission buses.

The selection of First Bus as official transport provider follows a tender process run by Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (“SPT”) on behalf of the UK and Scottish Governments. The shuttle service will provide a fast and frequent link for all delegates attending the event between the city centre and the Blue and Green zones on the event campus based at the SSE Hydro and Scottish Exhibition & Conference Centre site.

The shuttle service will be fully operated by First Glasgow’s brand new fleet of 22 fully electric BYD ADL Enviro200EV single deck buses built in Scotland by the BYD ADL partnership. The new buses, which were part funded through Transport Scotland’s Scottish Ultra Low Emission Bus Scheme (“SULEBS”), can operate a range of up to 160 miles on a full charge with zero emissions and will provide delegates with a state-of-the-art fleet to take them to and from the event.

“With the appointment of First Bus to operate the official shuttle service with its new BYD ADL electric buses, delegates to COP26 will experience first hand the smooth drive and quiet running of our British-built zero emission buses. Demonstrating First Bus’s commitment to the communities it serves, these 22 buses have been built here in Scotland at our factory in Falkirk, as will the next 126 vehicles, ensuring that the Scottish Government’s SULEBS funding is reinvested locally,” said Paul Davies, President & Managing Director, ADL.

“First Bus Scotland are delighted to have been chosen to operate the official COP26 shuttle service and will be working closely with SPT, Transport Scotland and the Cabinet Office to ensure a smooth and efficient service can be delivered for all delegates attending the event,” said Duncan Cameron, Interim Managing Director, First Bus in Scotland. “As leaders in sustainable mobility, we are fully aligned with the Government’s ambitions for a net-zero carbon transport system, including zero-emission bus fleets. We have already committed to achieving this by 2035 and we look forward to showcasing this to delegates over the course of the event.”