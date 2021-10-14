checkAd

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Telemedicine Consultation Service

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched the company's online telemedicine service ("the Virtual GP service") as it opens …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched the company's online telemedicine service ("the Virtual GP service") as it opens its 70th Goodbody clinic. The Virtual GP service gives all the Company's customers the opportunity to follow up their wellness test results with a virtual medical consultation. This contract with ‘The GP Service' is the next step in the Company's strategy to develop a portfolio of private healthcare services. The service is available at:

https://thegpservice.co.uk/goodbody/

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "We are delighted to continue to expand our wellness products and services to more customers in more locations. With our rapidly growing network of clinics, access to GP consultations is the next logical step to provide a complete wellness solution."

Atul Devani, CEO of the GP Service, added; "We are pleased to have been selected as the Telemedicine partner for Sativa Wellness Group. We look forward to working with them and further developing the service for what will be a very unique offering".

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc HowellsChief Executive Officer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com

www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Anne Tew

Chief Financial Officer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com

www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Sativa's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to the Virtual GP Service being the next step to develop a portfolio of private healthcare services, the Company's strategy of developing a portfolio of private healthcare services and the Company's plan to provide a complete wellness solution. Although Sativa believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and include but are not limited to the Virtual GP Service being the next step in the Company's strategy, and the Company's strategy to develop a portfolio of private healthcare services.

Wertpapier


