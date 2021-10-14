checkAd

Wienerberger's Code of Conduct defines group-wide CSR standards

Strategic Management Decisions/Company Information

Vienna -

* The Code of Conduct is a binding guideline setting clear and uniform rules for
employees, business partners and suppliers
* The Code is based on Wienerberger's corporate values and applies to the entire
Group and all its subsidiaries
* The whistleblowing tool enables employees in 28 countries to report
inappropriate behavior - anonymously and in their native languages


As a company with worldwide operations, Wienerberger is fully aware of its
responsibility and takes compliance with clearly defined corporate social
responsibility (CSR) standards very seriously. In this spirit, Wienerberger is
making an important contribution towards sustainable development that goes
beyond the requirements of the law. In line with its ambitious ESG strategy, the
Wienerberger Group now presents its group-wide Code of Conduct as a binding
guideline for all employees, business partners, and suppliers, setting out the
behavior expected of each and every one of its employees in the course of day-
to-day business. The company's core values, i.e. expertise, passion, integrity
and respect, customer orientation, entrepreneurial spirit, quality and
responsibility, provided the basis for the elaboration of the Code of Conduct,
which applies to the entire Wienerberger Group and all its subsidiaries.

In terms of substance, the Code defines rules regarding the conduct of employees
and the way of dealing with business partners and suppliers. It specifies the
requirements of responsible business management and outlines the individual's
responsibility in the areas of safety, environmental protection and resource
consumption.

As Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG, notes, "The
Wienerberger Managing Board, the Supervisory Board and the Works Council are
fully committed to the guidelines set out in the Code of Conduct. Our
principles, as outlined in the Code, ensure that we share a common understanding
of desirable behavior and comply with high standards of ethics and integrity in
dealing with all our stakeholders. We want to provide guidance and orientation
for our employees and, at the same time, ensure that potential compliance
