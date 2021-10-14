--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Strategic Management Decisions/Company InformationVienna -* The Code of Conduct is a binding guideline setting clear and uniform rules foremployees, business partners and suppliers* The Code is based on Wienerberger's corporate values and applies to the entireGroup and all its subsidiaries* The whistleblowing tool enables employees in 28 countries to reportinappropriate behavior - anonymously and in their native languagesAs a company with worldwide operations, Wienerberger is fully aware of itsresponsibility and takes compliance with clearly defined corporate socialresponsibility (CSR) standards very seriously. In this spirit, Wienerberger ismaking an important contribution towards sustainable development that goesbeyond the requirements of the law. In line with its ambitious ESG strategy, theWienerberger Group now presents its group-wide Code of Conduct as a bindingguideline for all employees, business partners, and suppliers, setting out thebehavior expected of each and every one of its employees in the course of day-to-day business. The company's core values, i.e. expertise, passion, integrityand respect, customer orientation, entrepreneurial spirit, quality andresponsibility, provided the basis for the elaboration of the Code of Conduct,which applies to the entire Wienerberger Group and all its subsidiaries.In terms of substance, the Code defines rules regarding the conduct of employeesand the way of dealing with business partners and suppliers. It specifies therequirements of responsible business management and outlines the individual'sresponsibility in the areas of safety, environmental protection and resourceconsumption.As Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG, notes, "TheWienerberger Managing Board, the Supervisory Board and the Works Council arefully committed to the guidelines set out in the Code of Conduct. Ourprinciples, as outlined in the Code, ensure that we share a common understandingof desirable behavior and comply with high standards of ethics and integrity indealing with all our stakeholders. We want to provide guidance and orientationfor our employees and, at the same time, ensure that potential compliance