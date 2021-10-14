EANS-News Wienerberger's Code of Conduct defines group-wide CSR standards - IMAGE
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 14.10.2021, 13:10 | 19 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wienerberger AG!
Long
Basispreis 26,21€
Hebel 8,21
Ask 0,34
Short
Basispreis 33,30€
Hebel 7,55
Ask 0,40
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Strategic Management Decisions/Company Information
Vienna -
* The Code of Conduct is a binding guideline setting clear and uniform rules for
employees, business partners and suppliers
* The Code is based on Wienerberger's corporate values and applies to the entire
Group and all its subsidiaries
* The whistleblowing tool enables employees in 28 countries to report
inappropriate behavior - anonymously and in their native languages
As a company with worldwide operations, Wienerberger is fully aware of its
responsibility and takes compliance with clearly defined corporate social
responsibility (CSR) standards very seriously. In this spirit, Wienerberger is
making an important contribution towards sustainable development that goes
beyond the requirements of the law. In line with its ambitious ESG strategy, the
Wienerberger Group now presents its group-wide Code of Conduct as a binding
guideline for all employees, business partners, and suppliers, setting out the
behavior expected of each and every one of its employees in the course of day-
to-day business. The company's core values, i.e. expertise, passion, integrity
and respect, customer orientation, entrepreneurial spirit, quality and
responsibility, provided the basis for the elaboration of the Code of Conduct,
which applies to the entire Wienerberger Group and all its subsidiaries.
In terms of substance, the Code defines rules regarding the conduct of employees
and the way of dealing with business partners and suppliers. It specifies the
requirements of responsible business management and outlines the individual's
responsibility in the areas of safety, environmental protection and resource
consumption.
As Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG, notes, "The
Wienerberger Managing Board, the Supervisory Board and the Works Council are
fully committed to the guidelines set out in the Code of Conduct. Our
principles, as outlined in the Code, ensure that we share a common understanding
of desirable behavior and comply with high standards of ethics and integrity in
dealing with all our stakeholders. We want to provide guidance and orientation
for our employees and, at the same time, ensure that potential compliance
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0