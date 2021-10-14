DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 13/10/2021 is €10.70 14.10.2021 / 13:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 14.10.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 13/10/2021 is €10.70

Estimated NAV is now at its highest point since the July share split

Malta, 14.10.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €10.70.

Bitcoin and crypto markets continue their surge in early Q4, driving Cryptology's estimated NAV per share to its highest value since prior to the July 2021 share split.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to €18.35. The shares closed yesterday at €6.90, implying well over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "The fourth quarter of the year has been a historically positive period for crypto markets in the past, and we are beginning to see this come to fruition once more in 2021. I have high expectations Cryptology and our portfolio companies as we close out the year."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

