PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Appoints Simona Levi as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, announced today that its Founded Entity, Vedanta Biosciences (“Vedanta”) has appointed Simona Levi, Ph.D., J.D., as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Dr. Levi brings over 25 years of United States and international legal experience with private and public companies across the life sciences industry focusing on complex transactions, intellectual property law and litigation, and corporate governance.

Dr. Levi joins Vedanta from Cell Signaling Technology (CST), Inc., where she served as the general counsel and corporate secretary managing all legal matters including assisting with the formation of the company’s global subsidiaries and structuring all financial transactions. Dr. Levi spent more than 25 years working as legal counsel for corporate and intellectual property matters in the life sciences industry. Most notably, she was a partner at the law firm McDermott Will & Emery, served as director of neurology for Biogen, and was a senior IP counsel for IVAX Corporation.

The full text of the announcement from Vedanta is as follows:

Vedanta Biosciences Appoints Simona Levi as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Extensive legal experience with private and public biotech companies, including Biogen, IVAX Corporation and Cell Signaling Technology

CAMBRIDGE, MA, October 14, 2021Vedanta Biosciences, a clinical-stage company that is developing a potential new category of oral therapies based on defined bacterial consortia, today announced the appointment of Simona Levi, Ph.D., J.D., as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Dr. Levi brings over 25 years of United States and international legal experience with private and public companies across the life sciences industry focusing on complex transactions, intellectual property law and litigation, and corporate governance.

“Simona’s deep legal experience and proven track record in the life sciences industry will be critical as we execute on our vision to enable a new class of drugs in the microbiome field,” said Bernat Olle, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vedanta Biosciences. “We are excited to welcome Simona to the Vedanta team and look forward to her contributions.”

Dr. Levi joins Vedanta from Cell Signaling Technology (CST), Inc., where she served as the general counsel and corporate secretary managing all legal matters including assisting with the formation of the company’s global subsidiaries and structuring all financial transactions. Dr. Levi spent more than 25 years working as legal counsel for corporate and intellectual property matters in the life sciences industry. Most notably, she was a partner at the law firm McDermott Will & Emery, served as director of neurology for Biogen, and was a senior IP counsel for IVAX Corporation.

