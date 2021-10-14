checkAd

Bowman Consulting Group Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Bowman will host a webcast to discuss its third quarter 2021 results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Bowman Chairman and CEO, Gary Bowman and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Labovitz will host the call followed by a question-and-answer session. Links to the live webcast of the event and subsequent replay of the event will be available on the Bowman Investor Relations website at https://investors.bowman.com.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With 800 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United Sates, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. On May 11, 2021, Bowman completed its $51.7 million initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit www.bowman.com.

