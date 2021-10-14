Kraft Heinz Shares 2021 Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report and 2025 Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Aspirations

Today, The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) released its latest Environmental Social Governance (“ESG”) Report along with its 2025 Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (“DI&B”) Aspirations. The report highlights progress the Company has delivered against these Aspirations and across the Company’s three ESG pillars: Healthy Living & Community Support, Environmental Stewardship, and Responsible Sourcing.

“Our 2021 ESG Report serves as a testament to our approximately 38,000 global employees who went above and beyond to support our communities and each other during 2020,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio. “We are committed to holding ourselves to a higher standard, stepping up to the plate to boldly address the environmental and societal challenges we face today and those that lie ahead.”