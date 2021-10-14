checkAd

Tempo Automation Inc., a Leading Software-Accelerated Electronics Manufacturer, Set to Go Public Through Merger with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp.

Tempo Automation, Inc. (“Tempo”), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (“ACE”) (Nasdaq: ACEV), a special-purpose acquisition company focusing on industrial and enterprise IT, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined operating entity will be renamed “Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.” and shares of its common stock are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “TMPO”. Highlights of the transaction include:

  • Tempo’s differentiated smart manufacturing platform is accelerating the digital transformation of electronics prototyping and on-demand production, an estimated $290 billion domestic market.
  • Business combination with ACE positions Tempo to accelerate the data acquisition flywheel that powers its AI-directed digital manufacturing platform, and further compress timelines for its customers.
  • Highly differentiated financial profile with estimated pro forma1 full year 2021 revenues of approximately $146 million.
  • Approximately $919 million estimated post-transaction equity value based on current assumptions with up to $391 million in gross cash proceeds to the company consisting of $230 million from cash in trust by ACE, assuming no redemptions by shareholders of ACE and $161 million from other financing sources (described below).
  • Other financing comes from premier institutional investors and technology lenders including Point72 Ventures Investments, ACE Equity Partners (an affiliate of ACE’s sponsor), Firsthand Funds, Lux Ventures, Structural Capital, and SQN Venture Partners.
  • The majority of the cash proceeds will be utilized to complete the acquisitions of Advanced Circuits, and Whizz concurrently with the closing of the business combination of Tempo with ACE.
  • The financing is further supported by an up to $95 million backstop of potential redemptions by ACE shareholders, with up to $25 million of such backstop provided by ACE Equity Partners and up to $70 million provided by Structural Capital and SQN Venture Partners.
  • The business combination is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Tempo is transforming electronics manufacturing with a differentiated smart manufacturing platform that uses software and data to accelerate time-to-market and time-to-revenue for the top innovators in the world. Tempo’s platform delivers speed, agility, and quality when innovators need it most -- from prototyping through on-demand production. This market segment, estimated at $290 billion domestically, is rapidly growing, especially in industries such as semiconductors, space, medical device, industrial/ecommerce, and aviation/defense where Tempo focuses.

