Wells Fargo Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has released its third quarter 2021 financial results. The financial results are available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings ... and on a Form 8-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 14, 2021, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Conference call

The company will host a live conference call on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. You may listen to the call by dialing 1-877-918-2317 (U.S. and Canada) or 312-470-7164 (international/U.S. toll) and entering passcode: 1382313. The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings ....

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 3 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 14 through Thursday, Oct. 28. Please dial 1-866-385-0192 (U.S. and Canada) or 203-369-0389 (international/U.S. toll) and enter passcode: 1421. A webcast replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings ....

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

Wertpapier


