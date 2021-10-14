checkAd

PRF AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 1st quarter and 3 months of the 2021/2022 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 13:08  |  23   |   |   

PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 1st quarter of the financial year of 2021/2022 amounted to 14.32 million euros, a increase by 12.8% compared to the same period a year ago (1Q 2020/2021: 12.7 million euros), including sales increase in wholesale by 63.3% and in HoReCa by 16.8%. The sales of fresh fish and fillets’ product and smoked products increased by 30.7% and 11.6% respectively compared to the first quarter of the previous year. Compared to the previous quarter i.e. the 4th quarter of the previous financial year, the sales decreased by 2.85%, (4Q 2020/2021: 14.74 million euros), with retail and wholesale sectors declining by 8.8% and 8.3% respectively, whereas sales in HoReCa sector increased by 10.6%.

Indrek Kasela, CEO, PRFoods:

„As the acute corona crisis is subduing, we have entered the period characterised by inflation, resumed and increased demand and drastic rise in raw material prices. Energy prices have not had significant impact on PRFoods, considering for example that John Ross Jr used traditional closed wood chip burning kilns, we can say that we are pioneers in CO2 neutral smoking of fish.
More expensive raw material supports significantly our own fish farming. At the same time we must remember that price increases will happen only in next year in Finland, as most contracts are priced until end of the year already. Therefore last quarter was marked by high raw material prices and sale prices remained stagnant. We have significantly increased sales prices in all of our client groups. Most certainly the price increases will be passed on to end customers. With high probability the high fish prices will remain throughout of 2022 and therefore we can say that we resume our normal rhythm of operations. Restructuring of Finnish operations is continuing as planned, bringing about transfer of significant portion of production to Estonia and the number of employees in Finland is cut drastically. One-off expensed related to this will occur in this quarter.
Sales in UK and Estonia grow as expected. We have reduced production in products that are still loss-making. Decrease in Estonian sales is related to the fact that Estonia inbound tourism is still not functioning, as Estonian government has repeatedly managed to be first among countries lagging behind in dealing with corona, thus negative affecting HoReCa sector.“


In the first quarter of the financial year, the sales increased in fresh fish and fillets’ product and smoked products product groups compared to the first quarter of the previous financial year. The sales of fresh fish and fillets’ product group that formed 37.4% of the product portfolio (1Q 2020/2021: 32.3%) sales increased by 30.7% compared to the first quarter of the previous financial year. The sales of smoked products that accounted for about half of the total sales (1Q 2020/2021: 49.6%) increased by 11.6% over the financial years.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRF AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 1st quarter and 3 months of the 2021/2022 financial year PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 1st quarter of the financial year of 2021/2022 amounted to 14.32 million euros, a increase by 12.8% compared to the same period a year ago (1Q 2020/2021: 12.7 million euros), including …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Vaccitech to Present an Update on Its Chronic HBV Infection Immunotherapeutic Program at The World ...
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...