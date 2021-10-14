Sokoman and Benton Expand the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Swarm in Newfoundland

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (“Sokoman”) (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) and Benton Resources Inc. (“Benton”) (TSXV: BEX) (jointly “the Alliance”) are pleased to announce that prospecting has expanded the area containing lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes, now known as “The Kraken Pegmatite Swarm”, to an area measuring approximately 2.2 km-long by 0.85 km-wide. In the past two weeks, the Alliance has focused their prospecting to the east of the original discovery and now have identified multiple areas of spodumene-bearing pegmatites dykes ranging from 0.5 m to 10.0 m in thickness from possible stacked swarms striking approximately 50 degrees and dipping 45-65 degrees east with unknown strike length. A total of 55 samples were collected over the eastern-half of the swarm area and assay results are expected within the next few weeks. All samples were submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS.

