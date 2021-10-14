PowerBand Announces Third Quarter Sales Activity and Provides an Operational Update

PowerBand Solutions' DRIVRZ™ products delivered 88% increase in revenue to CDN $8.8 million as compared to the second quarter revenue of CDN $4.7 million at 50% gross margin.TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FSE:1ZVA) (" PowerBand ", " PBX " or the " Company "), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce that the Company's DRIVRZ products demonstrated strong revenue growth, originations and gross margins in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, increased 88% to CDN $8.8 million as compared to the second quarter revenue of CDN $4.7 million. Gross revenue for the month of September was down sequentially with originations due to historically low inventory levels and business interruption from flooding in the U.S. Northeast. Cumulative year-to-date gross revenue has now exceeded CDN $16 million with a gross margin of 50% year-to-date and for the third quarter. Management expects to release third quarter financial results by the second week of November 2021.

Drivrz Financial continued to capture a steady increase in applications, despite the depressed inventory environment. Originations were 230 for September 2021. We expect to continue to widen the dealer network into year-end and throughout 2022, that will allow for continued expansion of lease originations. This is the first month that origination count decoupled from applications, however, the strong correlation is expected to hold in future periods. While low inventory levels are negative for industry-wide volumes, record prices and unchanged residual values also impact Drivrz Financial. This is a short-term aberration and will provide a strong tailwind to originations when prices recede to normal levels upon delivery of 2021 and 2022 models. Dealer count increased appreciably since August, hitting 909, which was propelled by new enterprise customers. Drivrz Financial expects a significant contribution from these dealers by December given the expectation for a systematic approach to setting monthly targets for its leasing program.