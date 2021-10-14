SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rubean AG - Major customer win
Yesterday, Rubean announced further good news. Its cooperation with Global Payments Europe has resulted in the customer win of one of the largest parcel delivery services in Hungary.
What’s it all about?
Yesterday, Rubean announced further good news. Its cooperation with Global Payments Europe has resulted in the customer win of one of the largest parcel delivery services in Hungary. End customers who have opted to pay "cash on delivery", can now pay cashless by holding their card to the delivery person’s card reader, i.e. mobile phone, which has installed the PhonePOS App. With exponential growth from this client alone, we believe that Rubean’s PhonePOS technology is at the brink of showing tremendous growth in the years to come. We reiterate our BUY rating and leave our PT unchanged at EUR 23.00.
