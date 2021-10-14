SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rubean AG - Major customer win

Yesterday, Rubean announced further good news. Its cooperation with Global Payments Europe has resulted in the customer win of one of the largest parcel delivery services in Hungary.

Rubean AG (Update) Technology MCap EUR 32m

BUY PT EUR 23.00 (+87% potential) A customer win in Hungary adds to growth and provides more visibility on the potential of the software-only POS solution. Read

What’s it all about?

Yesterday, Rubean announced further good news. Its cooperation with Global Payments Europe has resulted in the customer win of one of the largest parcel delivery services in Hungary. End customers who have opted to pay "cash on delivery", can now pay cashless by holding their card to the delivery person’s card reader, i.e. mobile phone, which has installed the PhonePOS App. With exponential growth from this client alone, we believe that Rubean’s PhonePOS technology is at the brink of showing tremendous growth in the years to come. We reiterate our BUY rating and leave our PT unchanged at EUR 23.00.