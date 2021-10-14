checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - No margin for error

AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - No margin for error

In the upcoming earnings season, investors will look sharply at ATOSS Software’s Q3 performance. In Q2, the company disappointed with a slowdown of sales growth and impacted profitability. With customers moving from soft

 

ATOSS Software AG (Update)

 

Technology

MCap EUR 1.3bn


SELL

PT EUR 150.00 (-10% potential)

 

We preview on Q3 figures and find that valuation is still stretched.

 

Read

What’s it all about?

In the upcoming earnings season, investors will look sharply at ATOSS Software’s Q3 performance. In Q2, the company disappointed with a slowdown of sales growth and impacted profitability. With customers moving from software licenses to subscriptions, this is typical for the transition to a SaaS business model. However, investors will take a close look on ATOSS Software’s performance, especially if the company can maintain its growth in cloud subscriptions. We expect low tolerance for error among investors. Despite the recent drop in share price, we consider the valuation (P/E FY23E 56.3x) still as too high. Based on our DCF-model we maintain our PT at EUR 150.00 and our SELL recommendation.

Wertpapier


In the upcoming earnings season, investors will look sharply at ATOSS Software's Q3 performance. In Q2, the company disappointed with a slowdown of sales growth and impacted profitability. With customers moving from software licenses to subscriptions, this is typical for the transition to a SaaS business model. However, investors will take a close look on ATOSS Software's performance, especially if the company can maintain its growth in cloud subscriptions.

