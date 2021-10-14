AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - No margin for error

In the upcoming earnings season, investors will look sharply at ATOSS Software’s Q3 performance. In Q2, the company disappointed with a slowdown of sales growth and impacted profitability. With customers moving from soft

In the upcoming earnings season, investors will look sharply at ATOSS Software’s Q3 performance. In Q2, the company disappointed with a slowdown of sales growth and impacted profitability. With customers moving from software licenses to subscriptions, this is typical for the transition to a SaaS business model. However, investors will take a close look on ATOSS Software’s performance, especially if the company can maintain its growth in cloud subscriptions. We expect low tolerance for error among investors. Despite the recent drop in share price, we consider the valuation (P/E FY23E 56.3x) still as too high. Based on our DCF-model we maintain our PT at EUR 150.00 and our SELL recommendation.