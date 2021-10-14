checkAd

Intuit Announces the Second Cohort of the Intuit Prosperity Accelerator AI

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma, along with Highline Beta, a venture studio and venture capital firm, today announced the second cohort of the Intuit Prosperity AcceleratorTM: AI. This announcement follows the recent launch of Intuit Ventures, further evolving the company’s strategy to drive future innovations by supporting early to mid-stage startups.

The second cohort is comprised of seven early-stage startups from top technology hubs including San Francisco, New York, Toronto and Montreal. These companies were selected based on their ability to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to create solutions that help consumers and small businesses overcome financial challenges. Like the startups from the inaugural program in 2020, these companies share Intuit’s value of being mission-driven. Additionally, they focus on customer obsession to deliver innovative products, ideas, and results.

“The rise of AI is fundamentally reshaping our world and as global economies continue to reopen, Intuit is committed to accelerating industry innovation,” said David Marquis, Country Manager at Intuit Canada and executive sponsor of the Intuit Prosperity Accelerator. “It takes a community to tackle a big problem, which is why we’re excited to bring together this promising group of AI innovators who share Intuit’s mission of powering prosperity around the world.”

In an effort to fuel their growth and spur industry innovation, Intuit will partner with the cohort over a five-month period. We will coach them, provide product and technology expertise and connect them to Intuit’s existing consumer and small business customers.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Intuit to welcome these seven innovative founders and startups to this year’s program,” said Hussam Ayyad, Chief Accelerator Officer at Highline Beta. “The cohort addresses a wide variety of pressing challenges related to marketing, customer engagement, financial audit, consumer credit building and more. We’re ready to help accelerate their growth and amplify their impact.“

Meet the Cohort:

Adaptive Pulse (Waterloo, ON) helps businesses keep a pulse on every customer while predicting and prioritizing their retention efforts, reducing churn and increasing revenues.

Aphrodite (San Francisco, CA) is a plug-n-play data analytics platform intended to help users drive revenue by providing financial clarity and data-driven insights to small businesses.

Wertpapier


