Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Appoints Thomas Forest Farb-Horch and Agnieszka Winkler to the Board of Directors

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Thomas Forest Farb-Horch and Agnieszka Winkler to its Board of Directors, effective October 7, 2021, each with a three-year term ending concurrently with the Company’s 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting.

Thomas Forest Farb-Horch has over three decades of experience as an investor in and senior executive of numerous life science and information technology companies both in the U.S. and internationally. Mr. Farb has served as the Chief Executive Officer, President, co-founder and director of Thrive Bioscience, Inc. since May 2014. He has also served as President, Chief Operating Officer and in other C-level positions at several other companies, including Interneuron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ), Indevus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ), and Cytyc (NASDAQ). Mr. Farb currently serves on the boards of directors of North Shore InnoVentures and AutoImmunity Biologic Solutions, and is a member of the scientific advisory board of Emervax. Mr. Farb previously served on the boards of directors of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), HNC Software (NASDAQ), Retek Systems (NASDAQ) and Symon Communications (NASDAQ). Mr. Farb earned a B.A. in sociology from Harvard University.

Agnieszka Winkler has extensive professional and board experience with start-up, mid-cap and Fortune 500 companies. Ms. Winkler currently serves on the board of directors of Virco (NASDAQ:VIRC) and the board of trustees of each of Santa Clara University and the African Diaspora Network. She also serves as Chair of the board of directors of the Jesuit School of Theology and as President of the board of Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County. Ms. Winkler has previously served on numerous public company boards such as SuperCuts (NASDAQ), Reno Air (NASDAQ), The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), and Inter-Tel (NASDAQ), as well as private company boards including Ascension, a $22B healthcare system, Ascension Network and IPLocks. She was the founder and former Chair and Chief Executive Officer of TeamToolz, a software company, and Winkler Advertising, both of which were acquired. Ms. Winkler earned a B.A. in history from Holy Names University, an M.A. in history from San Jose State University, and an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University.