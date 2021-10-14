checkAd

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Appoints Thomas Forest Farb-Horch and Agnieszka Winkler to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 13:30  |  20   |   |   

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Thomas Forest Farb-Horch and Agnieszka Winkler to its Board of Directors, effective October 7, 2021, each with a three-year term ending concurrently with the Company’s 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting.

Thomas Forest Farb-Horch has over three decades of experience as an investor in and senior executive of numerous life science and information technology companies both in the U.S. and internationally. Mr. Farb has served as the Chief Executive Officer, President, co-founder and director of Thrive Bioscience, Inc. since May 2014. He has also served as President, Chief Operating Officer and in other C-level positions at several other companies, including Interneuron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ), Indevus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ), and Cytyc (NASDAQ). Mr. Farb currently serves on the boards of directors of North Shore InnoVentures and AutoImmunity Biologic Solutions, and is a member of the scientific advisory board of Emervax. Mr. Farb previously served on the boards of directors of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), HNC Software (NASDAQ), Retek Systems (NASDAQ) and Symon Communications (NASDAQ). Mr. Farb earned a B.A. in sociology from Harvard University.

Agnieszka Winkler has extensive professional and board experience with start-up, mid-cap and Fortune 500 companies. Ms. Winkler currently serves on the board of directors of Virco (NASDAQ:VIRC) and the board of trustees of each of Santa Clara University and the African Diaspora Network. She also serves as Chair of the board of directors of the Jesuit School of Theology and as President of the board of Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County. Ms. Winkler has previously served on numerous public company boards such as SuperCuts (NASDAQ), Reno Air (NASDAQ), The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), and Inter-Tel (NASDAQ), as well as private company boards including Ascension, a $22B healthcare system, Ascension Network and IPLocks. She was the founder and former Chair and Chief Executive Officer of TeamToolz, a software company, and Winkler Advertising, both of which were acquired. Ms. Winkler earned a B.A. in history from Holy Names University, an M.A. in history from San Jose State University, and an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University.

Seite 1 von 3


Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Appoints Thomas Forest Farb-Horch and Agnieszka Winkler to the Board of Directors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Thomas Forest Farb-Horch and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Heritage Cannabis Announces Additional Funds and Improved Terms to $7.0 Million Senior Secured Term ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Appoints Michel Mikhail, Ph.D. as Chief Regulatory Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Changes to Board of Directors Composition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten