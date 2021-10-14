Laboratory Informatics Market Size to Reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 | High Need for Diagnostics and Rising Need for Cost-Effective Management Systems and Solutions for Laboratory Informatics are Some Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laboratory informatics market size was USD 2.54 Billion in 2020. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector for genomic procedures and genetic testing is one of the major factors expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, development of customized medications and treatment is resulting in need for various clinical tests, which is boosting market revenue growth to a significant extent.

Drivers: Increasing Demand for Automation in Laboratories

Automation of laboratories are considered an effective solution to manage during shortage of skilled professionals and to reduce manual intervention in testing and management of patient information. Automation helps to improve productivity and allows researchers to focus on more core tasks, reduces rate of errors, and enhances accuracy of results. Additionally, automation of laboratory workflow enables generation of high-quality data and proper documentation.

Restraints: Lack of Proper Standards

Lack of proper standards in various countries and dearth of skilled professionals are factors that could hamper market revenue growth. No proper integration standards could result in low adoption rates of lab informatics. Moreover, high cost of maintenance and services could hamper market revenue growth to a certain extent.

Growth Projections

The global laboratory informatics market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 6.5% in 2028, attributed to rising adoption of various advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and cloud computing, among others. In addition, adoption of advanced medical technologies such as more efficient monitoring systems and more comfortable scanning equipment has been proven to enable patients to recover in comparatively less time. Consistent developments in technology has also led to enactment of regulations concerning applications and deployment.