Element Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions") announced today that it intends to release its 2021 third quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Participants on the call will include Executive Chairman Sir Martin E. Franklin, Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich, and Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 866-831-8713 (domestic) or 203-518-9822 (international) and provide the Conference ID: ESIQ321. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Disclaimer

