Cresco Labs to Expand Leadership in Pennsylvania Through Acquisition of Vertically Integrated Operator, Laurel Harvest

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Laurel Harvest Labs, LLC (“Laurel Harvest”), a Pennsylvania Clinical Registrant, for a closing consideration equal to US$80 million (the “Transaction”). The Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.

Cresco Labs Announces Agreement to Acquire Pennsylvania Vertically Integrated Operator Laurel Harvest (Photo: Business Wire)

“As the medical market continues to grow and as legislators develop plans for adult-use, we are increasing our depth in the key state of Pennsylvania to strengthen our wholesale leadership while growing profitability and scale through new retail. This acquisition will provide Cresco Labs with immediate incremental cultivation capacity, simplify our ability to expand production capacity further, and add six additional retail dispensary permits in the state,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. “Importantly, we are excited to further our commitment in research and development through one of the few Chapter 20 clinical registrant licenses in the state. Laurel Harvest and its academic clinical research partner, Temple University, have established one of the most sophisticated cannabis research programs in the country. As an organization focused on normalizing and professionalizing the cannabis industry, we sincerely look forward to supporting and expanding upon this research that will continue to help create safe, effective and accessible cannabis products.”

The Transaction will include a newly constructed indoor cultivation facility in Lancaster County allowing for new cultivation capacity, the foundation to expand the facility further, and another strategic point of distribution that is complementary to Cresco Labs’ cultivation facility in Brookville. As part of the acquisition, Cresco Labs will also acquire the real estate of Laurel Harvest’s cultivation facility and Scranton dispensary.

Laurel Harvest Operational Highlights

Approximately 52,000 sq. ft. of indoor grow/processing space

Foundation for an additional 52,000 sq. ft. of indoor cultivation space

One operational dispensary in Montgomeryville

A second dispensary in Scranton currently under construction

Ability to open an additional four dispensaries throughout the state

Laurel Harvest Clinical Registrant Highlights