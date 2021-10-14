checkAd

Cresco Labs to Expand Leadership in Pennsylvania Through Acquisition of Vertically Integrated Operator, Laurel Harvest

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 13:30  |  21   |   |   

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Laurel Harvest Labs, LLC (“Laurel Harvest”), a Pennsylvania Clinical Registrant, for a closing consideration equal to US$80 million (the “Transaction”). The Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005257/en/

Cresco Labs Announces Agreement to Acquire Pennsylvania Vertically Integrated Operator Laurel Harvest (Photo: Business Wire)

Cresco Labs Announces Agreement to Acquire Pennsylvania Vertically Integrated Operator Laurel Harvest (Photo: Business Wire)

“As the medical market continues to grow and as legislators develop plans for adult-use, we are increasing our depth in the key state of Pennsylvania to strengthen our wholesale leadership while growing profitability and scale through new retail. This acquisition will provide Cresco Labs with immediate incremental cultivation capacity, simplify our ability to expand production capacity further, and add six additional retail dispensary permits in the state,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. “Importantly, we are excited to further our commitment in research and development through one of the few Chapter 20 clinical registrant licenses in the state. Laurel Harvest and its academic clinical research partner, Temple University, have established one of the most sophisticated cannabis research programs in the country. As an organization focused on normalizing and professionalizing the cannabis industry, we sincerely look forward to supporting and expanding upon this research that will continue to help create safe, effective and accessible cannabis products.”

The Transaction will include a newly constructed indoor cultivation facility in Lancaster County allowing for new cultivation capacity, the foundation to expand the facility further, and another strategic point of distribution that is complementary to Cresco Labs’ cultivation facility in Brookville. As part of the acquisition, Cresco Labs will also acquire the real estate of Laurel Harvest’s cultivation facility and Scranton dispensary.

Laurel Harvest Operational Highlights

  • Approximately 52,000 sq. ft. of indoor grow/processing space
  • Foundation for an additional 52,000 sq. ft. of indoor cultivation space
  • One operational dispensary in Montgomeryville
  • A second dispensary in Scranton currently under construction
  • Ability to open an additional four dispensaries throughout the state

Laurel Harvest Clinical Registrant Highlights

Seite 1 von 4
Cresco Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cresco Labs to Expand Leadership in Pennsylvania Through Acquisition of Vertically Integrated Operator, Laurel Harvest Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Heritage Cannabis Announces Additional Funds and Improved Terms to $7.0 Million Senior Secured Term ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Ich sitze auf einer Rekordmenge an Bargeld: Hier sind 5 Aktien, die ich kaufen möchte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.10.21Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces Third Party Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Cresco Labs to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 11th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Green Thumb Industries: Aktie sendet Lebenszeichen
Cannabis-Trends | Kommentare
25.09.21Trulieve Cannabis Corp.: War es das?
Cannabis-Trends | Kommentare
25.09.21Cresco Labs: Chance auf Gegenbewegung, aber….
Cannabis-Trends | Kommentare
23.09.21Cresco Labs to Acquire Three High-Performing Pennsylvania Dispensaries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten