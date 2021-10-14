checkAd

Lärabar and Paper Culture Team Up to Introduce Nature-Inspired Holiday Collection

This winter, Lärabar has teamed up with stationery company, Paper Culture, to create original pieces of artwork that will appear on select Lärabar packaging for a limited time. The partnership unifies Lärabar and Paper Culture’s passion for sustainability and celebrating life’s sweet moments, bringing this nature-inspired holiday collection to life for all to enjoy.

The new holiday packaging will be available in four unique designs on Lärabar’s most indulgent flavors including: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Mint Chip Brownie and Peanut Butter Cookie. New Paper Culture customers can save $10 off their first purchase using the voucher found on the limited-edition Lärabar packaging.

“This holiday season we wanted to highlight our most decadent Lärabar flavors so shoppers can spot their favorite snack anywhere,” said Kate Herbert, Brand Experience Manager for Lärabar. “We partnered with Paper Culture because of our shared values and together we created beautiful designs that are authentic to our brands. We are so excited to introduce these designs to our fans as they indulge in the delicious treats.”

The original holiday designs will be extended to curated stationery and greeting cards available for purchase at paperculture.com. Consumers can also enter a sweepstakes on Lärabar’s Instagram from November 1-November 17 to win a Sustainable Holiday Advent Calendar to enjoy this season.

“Whether it’s the yum of a Lärabar or the awe of a contemporary Paper Culture design, both of our customers want products that create a better, more sustainable world,” said Christopher Wu, CEO of Paper Culture. “These designs inspired by the holidays and nature are a nod to our shared beliefs, this time reaching an even wider audience with the packaging and accompanying stationery.”

The limited-edition Holiday Lärabar packaging will be available at retailers nationwide for two months starting in November. The SRP for a 6-ct pack is $6.29. For more information visit https://www.larabar.com/ and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About LÄRABAR

LÄRABAR is made with 100% real ingredients, simple blends of fruits, nuts, spices and chocolate chips when the moment calls for it. With LÄRABAR, you can always rely on gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options to taste absolutely indulgent; proving real can be sweet and satisfying. So whether you’re craving a chocolate chip brownie or a slice of key lime pie, LÄRABAR has something delicious you can feel good about eating. LÄRABAR, eating real just got a whole lot sweeter.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About Paper Culture

Paper Culture’s mission is to inspire people through contemporary design and sustainability. For more than a decade Paper Culture has offered contemporary, eco-friendly holiday cards, wedding invitations, photo books, and stationery printed on 100% post-consumer recycled paper. Paper Culture plants a tree for every order, operates as a net carbon neutral, Certified Green Business and has been recognized by the EPA as a Climate Leader. Paper Culture has planted over 1 million trees in its fight against Climate Change.

