Siemens Awarded Designation as Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM Leader as Part of Everbridge’s Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced that global industry leader Siemens joins an elite group of multi-national businesses to achieve the prestigious Best in Enterprise Resilience designation based on their performance among peer companies in meeting the rigorous formalized standards to becoming Critical Event Management (CEM) Certified.

Siemens Awarded Designation as Best in Enterprise Resilience Leader (Photo: Business Wire)

“Siemens is committed to ensuring business resilience on a global scale,” said Marco Mille, Chief Security Officer at Siemens. “It remains the top priority of my team to leverage fast and bespoke response strategies based on comprehensive and pro-active incident monitoring and assessment. At Siemens, corporate security is not seen only as a cost center, but as a true business enabler and differentiator, prioritizing the safety of our employees and the continuity of our operations. Our certification in Critical Event Management represents the hard work and focus of our team to demonstrate resilience in all we do.”

The Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program provides a unique standards framework for assessing an organization’s overall enterprise resilience, leveraging 20 years of professional services engagements across tens of thousands of projects in over 150 countries and facilitating tens of billions of critical interactions. Everbridge’s proprietary certification process offers organizations an end-to-end methodology for evaluating and benchmarking resilience when confronted with critical events. Businesses who achieve CEM CertificationTM status follow proven industry best practices to keeping their people safe and organizations running, faster.

Siemens joins financial services leaders Discover, Finastra and Goldman Sachs, mass media and entertainment conglomerate NBCUniversal, multi-national chemical corporation Dow, international advertising firm dentsu, and global pharmaceutical leaders Alexion and Takeda in demonstrating their transformative, technology- and data-driven preparedness and commitment to fulfilling Duty of Care, driving operational improvements, and enabling and protecting revenue streams in the face of critical events.

