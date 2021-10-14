Nouveau Monde Releases Inaugural ESG Report – Key Focus on Environmental Excellence and Sustainability

As it strives to become a contributor to the energy transition and circular economy, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) is publishing its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report to disclose its managerial approach to addressing material topics and highlight significant sustainability milestones and indicators. The Company’s ESG Report can be consulted here .

Nouveau Monde has embedded leading ESG principles in its business model alongside carbon-neutral operations and traceability of its value chain. Sustainability guided the development of the Matawinie mining project from day one through extensive stakeholder engagement and pioneering design choices to protect the environment, and was carried over in the engineering of the Bécancour battery materials plant. The Company’s ESG Report details anchor initiatives in this regard, including:

+ All-electric open-pit mine and processing facilities underpinned by clean hydropower

+ Progressive land management via innovative and safe co-disposal tailings process and ongoing backfilling during mining operations

+ Collaboration and benefit-sharing agreement with the local communities for job creation, skills training, and community development

+ In-house R&D team as well as partnership with world-class research centers and industry coalitions to be at the forefront of battery advancements

+ Proprietary anode material purification ecotechnology to reduce energy and harmful chemical consumption

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented: “Battery minerals cannot power a sustainable energy revolution unless their extraction and value-added transformation are done on a “Zero-Harm” basis. Nouveau Monde has anchored its business strategy on the essence of best-of-class ESG principles, where we focus on protecting the natural environment that has created our unique graphite anode raw materials. We are committed to our Zero-Harm philosophy while we aim at being a catalyst for growth and shared value for people and the environment in which we live. We as a team develop what is projected to be the Western World’s largest anode quality graphite operation, supporting the electrification of mobility as well as the renewable energy storage markets.”