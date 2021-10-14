checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Software AG - The growth enabler

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Software AG - The growth enabler

Digitalization, 5G, IoT, cloud data and artificial intelligence – all of these are megatrends in the enterprise software world. Software AG – Germany’s second largest software vendor – looks well positioned to cater exac

 

Software AG (Initiation)

 

Technology

MCap EUR 2.9bn


BUY

PT EUR 52.00 (+31% potential)

 

While the last years have been burdened by the transformation to a subscription / SaaS business model, now could be the inflection point with growth returning and margins recovering.

 

Read

What’s it all about?

Digitalization, 5G, IoT, cloud data and artificial intelligence – all of these are megatrends in the enterprise software world. Software AG – Germany’s second largest software vendor – looks well positioned to cater exactly this software expertise into a welldiversified client base. After almost having completed a transformation to a subscription / SaaS driven business model, 2021 is likely to mark an inflection point with top- and bottom-line growth likely to resume as soon as 2022. Attractive FCF generation therefore provides the platform for further bolt-on investment opportunities as well as stable dividend payouts. We therefore initiate coverage of Software AG (SOW) with a BUY recommendation and a PT of EUR 52.00, offering a healthy upside potential of 31%.

Wertpapier


