Parsons’ Salt Waste Processing Facility Recognized for Project Management Excellence

The PMI Project of the Year Award recognizes large and complex projects that best deliver superior performance of project management practices, superior organizational results, and positive impacts on society for projects greater than $75 million. Projects can be of any type, from any industry, in public or private sectors, or any geography in the world.

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the Salt Waste Processing Facility (SWPF) designed, built, and now operated by the company for the Department of Energy (DOE) was recognized by the Project Management Institute as one of three finalists for 2021 project of the year.

“Every day our team in Aiken, South Carolina is focused on creating the future by doing the impossible: cleaning decades of nuclear waste and safely removing it from society,” said Carey Smith, Parsons’ president and chief executive officer. “Their dedication to program excellence reflects our commitment to delivering a better world and to advancing environmental programs.”

In 2002, the DOE selected Parsons to design, build, commission, and operate SWPF with the goal of processing 32 million gallons of radioactive salt waste stored in underground tanks at the Savannah River Site (SRS). Removing salt waste, which fills over 90% of the tank space in the SRS tank farms, is a major step toward emptying and closing the site’s remaining 43 high-level waste tanks.

Parsons achieved Critical Decision point 4 (Authorization to Operate) four months ahead of schedule and SWPF has safely processed more than two million gallons of highly radioactive salt waste thus far in its first year of unrestricted operations.

“I could not be prouder to work with the incredible employees of Savannah River Site – from both Parsons and the Department of Energy – who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to safely and efficiently operating this first-of-a-kind nuclear facility,” said Mike Pittman, Parsons vice president of nuclear operations and SWPF project manager. “The Department of Energy has been an ideal partner in this journey, and I’m excited by the impact we can make working together.”

