Human Trafficking Legal Center Honors FTI Consulting’s Edith Wong as Advocate of the Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Edith Wong, a Managing Director in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, has been honored by the Human Trafficking Legal Center as its Advocate of the Year.

The nonprofit organization partners with pro bono attorneys and experts to pursue justice for human trafficking survivors, including mandatory criminal restitution and civil judgments. Ms. Wong, who is based in New York, was recognized for her pro bono work on a complex sex trafficking case with the Human Trafficking Legal Center in early 2021.

Applying her expertise in forensic accounting and litigation consulting, Ms. Wong conducted interviews with multiple trafficking victims, developed detailed financial analyses and drafted compelling expert reports for the court.

Ms. Wong has more than 17 years of experience providing forensic accounting and litigation consulting services. She works closely with legal counsel, audit committees and boards of directors to investigate corporate misconduct involving fraud, asset misappropriation, corruption and bribery, and fraudulent financial reporting. Ms. Wong also has extensive experience in technical accounting, false claims, damage calculations, contract disputes, bankruptcy reorganization, anti-money laundering and risk assessments.

“Our practitioners are industry leaders and experts in their fields,” said Curtis Lu, General Counsel at FTI Consulting and leader of the firm’s pro bono initiative. “Their unique skillsets enable us to put the full weight of our firm behind efforts to seek justice for individuals who have been exploited and victimized by human traffickers. Edith’s efforts and commitment are an example of the impact we aim to achieve, and we congratulate her on this recognition.”

Commenting on the recognition, Ms. Wong said, “I am honored to support the Human Trafficking Legal Center in its mission to fight for justice on behalf of trafficking survivors. These survivors were derailed from their education and career opportunities as a result of their trafficking experience. They lost years of income and incurred significant medical expenses, and we have the opportunity to provide a path to the support they and their families need. To use my skills as a forensic accountant to help them regain a sense of normalcy in their lives is incredibly humbling and inspiring.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com





