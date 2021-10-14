checkAd

Evaxion Biotech Wins Frost & Sullivan 2021 Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 13:30  |  23   |   |   

  • Recognizes achievements in AI-enabled drug discovery
  • Highlights how Evaxion’s platforms help to design novel immunotherapies efficiently

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today it has been awarded this year's Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the artificial intelligence-enabled drug discovery industry by global research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes Evaxion's pioneering spirit towards cutting-edge technology and data-driven decision-making.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, said: "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan and I am very proud of the hard work and commitment of the whole Evaxion team in advancing our vision for better global health. We believe that through our deep understanding of the immune system and our AI-capabilities, we can redefine the discovery and development of immunotherapies and impact the lives of patients."

Frost & Sullivan analysts highlighted how Evaxion's proprietary AI-immunology platforms, PIONEER, EDEN, and RAVEN, translate data helping to create a deeper understanding of the human immune system to rapidly design novel immunotherapies more efficiently.

Darrell Huntsman, CEO of Frost & Sullivan, said: "We identify companies that consistently develop growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future, and thus more effectively address new challenges and opportunities. Evaxion sets an impressive benchmark to follow in the AI-enabled drug discovery space and will continue to push boundaries in the years to come, and we are pleased to recognize the company for its valuable achievements."

About Evaxion
Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase 1/2a clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections currently in preclinical development.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evaxion Biotech Wins Frost & Sullivan 2021 Enabling Technology Leadership Award Recognizes achievements in AI-enabled drug discoveryHighlights how Evaxion’s platforms help to design novel immunotherapies efficiently COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Vaccitech to Present an Update on Its Chronic HBV Infection Immunotherapeutic Program at The World ...
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...