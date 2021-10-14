Evaxion Biotech Wins Frost & Sullivan 2021 Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Recognizes achievements in AI-enabled drug discovery

Highlights how Evaxion’s platforms help to design novel immunotherapies efficiently

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today it has been awarded this year's Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the artificial intelligence-enabled drug discovery industry by global research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes Evaxion's pioneering spirit towards cutting-edge technology and data-driven decision-making.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, said: "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan and I am very proud of the hard work and commitment of the whole Evaxion team in advancing our vision for better global health. We believe that through our deep understanding of the immune system and our AI-capabilities, we can redefine the discovery and development of immunotherapies and impact the lives of patients."